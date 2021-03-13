News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema wins FSA player of the year

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 9:35 AM March 13, 2021   
Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium,

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been named as the Football Supporters Association's Women's player of the year for a second consecutive year. 

The Netherlands international beat Fran Kirby, Beth England, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp, Leah Galton to the award. 

On winning the award Miedema said "It's great to win FSA Women's player of the year for 2020 thank you to all my teammates and thank you to all the fans that have voted for me". 

Miedema has 14 goals in 15 WSL games this season and has become the leagues record goalscorer in the process. 

Miedema became the record goalscorer in WSL history after netting a hat-trick against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in October. 

You may also want to watch:

Miedema also became the first player in WSL history to score two first-half hat-tricks as she netted her first against Bristol City in December 2019 in an 11-1 victory at Meadow Park. 

The Dutch striker finished as the Women’s Super Leagues top goalscorer in 2019-20 after netting 16 goals for the Gunners.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Peter's LTN data reveals traffic fall - except on one main road
  2. 2 Sarah Everard: How safe do women feel in London?
  3. 3 Brendan the Navigator: New pub coming to Highgate Hill
  1. 4 'Disgustingly wasteful and idiotic': Pedestrians pelted with eggs
  2. 5 Proposed £8,000 payout for Islington care home abuse survivors
  3. 6 Clerkenwell primary school inspired by ‘remarkable 50-year history’
  4. 7 Aaron Beeney battles but loses out in the PDC UK Open
  5. 8 The Voice singer Vangelis releases debut single
  6. 9 Artist requests photos for portrait project to celebrate older generation
  7. 10 Three strikes and you're out: Jail term for drug dealer

She scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she led the top flight goal scoring charts for the second consecutive season.

Miedema was also the first player to score back to back hat-tricks in Women's Super League history and the 24 year old continues to make even more history. 

After she broke the record Joe Montemurro said: "She is an absolute privilege to coach but also to know her as a person - she’s a phenomenal girl. I’m so proud to be part of her growth we’re all proud of her as a family as we are at Arsenal.

“We always talk about her goals and her finishing but the amount of work she does off the ball, creating space knowing when to trigger the press is incredible.

“When people can come to see our games again, I urge people to watch the work she does off the ball and that’s the mark of a great player.”

Arsenal FC
Women's Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People pass a COVID-19 test centre sign at a walk-through testing centre. Picture: Andrew Milligan/

Coronavirus

An 'incredibly difficult' year: Anniversary of borough's first Covid case

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Rosie Hore at the Clerkenwell Kiosk

From art to artisan: former editor kickstarts kiosk park cafe

John Abiona

Logo Icon
View from over Redbrick Estate. Picture: Kate Robson

Housing

‘Absolute disgrace’: Heating and hot water issues plague two estates

Ed Sheridan, Ldrs Reporter

person
Food delivery giant Ocado wants to open a delivery hub on the Bush Industrial Estate site

Islington Council

NOcado campaign: Ocado brings High Court challenge

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus