Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema wins FSA player of the year

Published: 9:35 AM March 13, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. Picture date: Sunday March 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been named as the Football Supporters Association's Women's player of the year for a second consecutive year.

The Netherlands international beat Fran Kirby, Beth England, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp, Leah Galton to the award.

On winning the award Miedema said "It's great to win FSA Women's player of the year for 2020 thank you to all my teammates and thank you to all the fans that have voted for me".

Miedema has 14 goals in 15 WSL games this season and has become the leagues record goalscorer in the process.

Miedema became the record goalscorer in WSL history after netting a hat-trick against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Miedema also became the first player in WSL history to score two first-half hat-tricks as she netted her first against Bristol City in December 2019 in an 11-1 victory at Meadow Park.

The Dutch striker finished as the Women’s Super Leagues top goalscorer in 2019-20 after netting 16 goals for the Gunners.

She scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she led the top flight goal scoring charts for the second consecutive season.

Miedema was also the first player to score back to back hat-tricks in Women's Super League history and the 24 year old continues to make even more history.

After she broke the record Joe Montemurro said: "She is an absolute privilege to coach but also to know her as a person - she’s a phenomenal girl. I’m so proud to be part of her growth we’re all proud of her as a family as we are at Arsenal.

“We always talk about her goals and her finishing but the amount of work she does off the ball, creating space knowing when to trigger the press is incredible.

“When people can come to see our games again, I urge people to watch the work she does off the ball and that’s the mark of a great player.”