Arsenal to host Gillingham in FA Women's Cup
- Credit: PA
Arsenal Women have learned who their next FA Women’s Cup opponents will be after Gillingham knocked out Cheltenham Town on Sunday afternoon.
Cheltenham took the lead with an own goal but the Gills fought back with goals from Jade Keogh and top goalscorer Otesha Charles to win 2-1 after extra-time.
Arsenal will host the game at Meadow Park on Sunday, April 18 with it currently scheduled for a 2pm kick off. That could change when the BBC announces its live match.
The Gunners have met Gillingham before. That was in 2014, with Kelly Smith scoring a brace in a 2-0 victory as Arsenal went all the way to lift the trophy.
Arsenal reached last season's semi-final, where they lost 2-1 to Manchester City, with Jordan Nobbs scoring a stunning goal for Montemurro's side.
The Gunners last won the competition in 2016, when they beat London rivals Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium with a goal from Danielle Carter.
Arsenal are the most successful side in the history of the FA Cup as they have lifted the trophy on 14 occasions.
Manchester City are the current holders after beating Everton 3-1 in the delayed 2019-20 final in November.