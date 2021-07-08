Arsenal Women to play Champions League games in Russia
Arsenal Women's Champions League round one ties venue has been confirmed as the Sapsan Arena home of Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia.
The Gunners have been drawn to face FC Okzhetpes from Kazakhstan in the first game of a mini-tournament format and should they win that they will play either PSV Eindhoven or the hosts Lokomotiv Moscow.
The match with Okzhetpes will take place on Wednesday, August 18 and should they win that the fixture against PSV or Lokomotiv Moscow will be played on the 21.
The draw for round two of qualifying will take place on August 22 and will determine the two-legged ties that will take place.
Big guns such as seven-time champions Lyon, two-time champions Wolfsburg and Manchester City, as well as a Real Madrid team entering the UWCL for the first time, await in round two.
The first legs of those ties will be played on August 31 and September 1, with the second legs on September 8 and September 9.
Arsenal qualified for the Champions League by finishing third in the Women's Super League last season ahead of Manchester United in that final qualifying spot.
