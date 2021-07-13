Arsenal Women to play Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in Mind Series

Published: 3:16 PM July 13, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal Women will play Chelsea in a pre-season game on Sunday, August 1 as part of The Mind Series.

It will act as a double header with Arsenal Women kicking the day off at 12.15 followed by an Arsenal v Chelsea men's fixture at 3pm.

Funds raised from the series will be split between Mind and each of the club’s charitable foundations who all deliver projects to support mental health and wellbeing in communities both at home and overseas so in Arsenal's case the Arsenal Foundation.

£5 from the sale of each match ticket will be donated to Mind and The Arsenal Foundation with 25 per cent of this amount being donated to Mind and 75% being donated to The Arsenal Foundation.

Each organisation will use its donation to support mental health and wellbeing projects in communities both at home and overseas.

Arsenal met Chelsea three times in all competitions in 2020-21 with Chelsea winning two of the games with one draw in the Women's Super League at Meadow Park as Beth Mead put the Gunners ahead before a freak own goal from Lotte Wubben-Moy saw Chelsea come away with a point.

Tickets for the game will not go on general sale but only for Arsenal and Arsenal Women members on the Arsenal website it says: "Please note: Arsenal Women's members will shortly receive an email detailing how tickets can be purchased."

The last time Arsenal Women played at Emirates Stadium was in the 2019 Emirates Cup, when they hosted Bayern Munich Frauen.

Arsenal will also play away at north London rival's Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, August 8 also as part of the Mind Series the game will kick off at 4.45pm after the men's fixture that has a 2pm start time.