Arsenal's Mead 'still on cloud nine' after derby success

Beth Mead admitted she is still 'on cloud nine' following her Euro 2022 triumph with England and a strong start to the Women's Super League season with Arsenal.

The Gunners are top of the table with two wins from two after beating Tottenham 4-0 in the North London derby at the Emirates.

Mead scored the opening goal after just four minutes, before Vivianne Miedema scored in either half and Rafaelle Souza also netted on a dominant afternoon for Jonas Eidevall's side.

Women's football is feeling the effects of England's victorious summer and Saturday's game saw a new WSL attendance record set, with 47,367 watching at the Emirates.

Mead earned rapturous applause from the crowd when she was substituted in the 74th minute, which she called "ridiculous" as she praised the fans for their support.

"Ridiculous, I've never experienced that before and, like I say, the fans have been incredible," Mead told BBC Sport.

"The fans being here and having so much of an energy, it was incredible what we did over the summer, but now we want to continue this.

"Hopefully again this is still the beginning and we're putting the performances in."

The forward was named player of the tournament at the Euros, finishing as the competition's top scorer, and has since been nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

She added: "I still feel like I'm on cloud nine, that's just me and I don't think it'll sink in for a long, long time."

Arsenal dominated their rivals throughout and captain Kim Little, who was awarded the player of the match honours in the derby, praised the noise generated by the fans during the game.

She said: "Obviously first of all thank you to the fans for coming, they made an incredible atmosphere. I think we turned up today and did everything we planned, put on a show, so I hope they enjoyed it."

Two-goal Miedema was also keen to acknowledge the importance of playing well to ensure supporters return for future fixtures.

The Dutch striker said: "You feel like something special is happening. It is just really nice to be a part of it."

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said he was 'hugely proud' of a day that marks 'another big milestone for women's football'.

He added: "I'm proud that our club is playing a big part in that. We sold over 52,000 tickets today, which is a phenomenal result.

"The real credit goes to our fans, who have really responded to the call after the Euros when they said they wanted to leave a legacy and see the stadium full in WSL games."