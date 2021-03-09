Arsenal's WSL clash with Spurs to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Published: 6:47 PM March 9, 2021

Arsenal celebrate after Vivanne Miedema scores her sides second goal of the match during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal Women's trip to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League will take place on Saturday, March 27 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The match will kick off at 3.30 and it will be the second meeting between the sides at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after meeting there in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign.

In November 2019 the Gunners won 2-0 with goals from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema in the first ever Women's Super League meeting between the sides.

On that occasion there was a record crowd of 38,262, but due to the coronavirus restrictions this season the match will be played behind closed doors.

The Gunners have already met their rivals twice this season. The first was in the FA Cup with Joe Montemurro’s side winning 4-0, thanks to goals from Jordan Nobbs and a hat-trick from Lisa Evans.

You may also want to watch:

They also met in the league as Arsenal won 6-1 and Miedema became the first player to reach 50 Women's Super League goals.