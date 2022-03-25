Arsenal's Super League derby with Tottenham off due to Covid

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall issues instructions during their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Wolfsburg - Credit: PA

Arsenal's FA Women's Super League game with Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak at their north London rivals.

Tottenham's match with Chelsea on Wednesday was postponed due to the outbreak and they are unable to field a team against the Gunners on Saturday.

A statement from Arsenal on Friday morning read: "We are disappointed to confirm that our Barclays FA Women's Super League match against Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed.

"The match was originally scheduled to take place at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

"The decision to postpone was taken by the FA on Friday following an application from Tottenham Hotspur.

"A revised date for the fixture will be announced in due course – all tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture, but the club will refund any ticket holders who are unable to attend on the revised date.

"All ticket holders will be contacted in due course with further details."

Tottenham requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive Covid-19 cases within the squad.

The FA took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course.

Arsenal are next in action against Wolfsburg in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday evening (March 31) with a 5.45pm kick-off time in the UK.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, thanks to a late goal from Lotte Wubben-Moy.

If Arsenal advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League, it will be tough to fit the rearranged north London derby fixture into their schedule.

The semi-finals are to be played over the weekends of April 23-24 and April 30-May 1, meaning the Super League games away at Everton and at home to Aston Villa will need to be rearranged for the proceeding midweeks.