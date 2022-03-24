Five things on Arsenal's Super League showdown with Tottenham

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring against Tottenham in their WSL clash in November - Credit: PA

Arsenal entertain Tottenham in an eagerly anticipated north London derby at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Women's Super League clash will be shown live on BBC One as Jonas Eidevall's Gunners look to maintain their hold on top spot.

And Josh Bunting looks at five things to expect from this latest battle between the two clubs.

Passion

Arsenal have not lost a north London derby against Tottenham in the WSL, with the record currently standing at four wins and one draw.

With the game at the Emirates Stadium during the men's international break a bumper crowd is expected.

Pride and bragging rights will be on the line when the game gets underway so passion is most certainly expected when the whistle blows at 2.15pm.

Past Meetings

The last meeting came earlier this season at The Hive on November 13, when Tottenham held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw.

Vivianne Miedema scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Arsenal, after Rachel Williams had bundled in the opener.

Arsenal had missed several big chances to break the deadlock with Katie McCabe and Beth Mead both hitting the woodwork in the first half.

The very first WSL meeting between the sides took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the WSL attendance record was smashed by a crowd of 38,262.

Kim Little broke the deadlock with a clinical finish into the bottom corner and Miedema's close-range finish wrapped up Arsenal's win.

Team News

Leah Williamson missed the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Coventry United last Friday but will be available after being rested, while Mana Iwabuchi and Brazilian defender Rafaelle will be assessed.

Speaking after their FA Cup win and ahead of their Champions League game against Wolfsburg on Wednesday, Eidevall mentioned his side's confidence, saying: "We are averaging nearly four goals per game now which is great. It also adds another game to look forward to this spring.

"We are in a good position in the league, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and now we are one game away from Wembley. It is a nice position to be in."

Tottenham also had a game in midweek, against Chelsea in the WSL, and will have hoped to get through that without any injuries.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall - Credit: PA

The bosses

Jonas Eidevall and Rehanne Skinner go head to head for the third time this season with an FA Cup meeting included in that run.

Eidevall is in his debut season as Gunners boss and has got Arsenal fighting for the WSL title, while Skinner has brought her team into the fight for European places.

Swede Eidevall likes an attacking style of play, pressing teams high, while Skinner likes to frustrate teams by being solid at the back and counter-attacking with pace.

One to watch

Stina Blackstenius has made a good start to life at Arsenal scoring five goals in her first eight games for the club.

Blackstenius is in a rich vein of form and her strength and finishing in the box will be sure to give Tottenham something to think about on Saturday afternoon.

With Miedema playing in behind it is very likely the Swedish striker will lead the line for the Gunners.