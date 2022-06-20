'Marquinhos, Nketiah, Vieira: How strong is Arsenal's transfer window?'

Opinion

Arsenal have made a splash in the transfer market over the past two weeks, signing Marquinhos, re-signing Eddie Nketiah to a new long-term deal, and finalising Fabio Vieira.

After a few weeks of finalising, Arsenal officially announced the signing of young Brazilian forward Marquinhos for a reported £3m fee on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old forward joins from Sau Paulo, having played 41 games and registering 4 goals and 3 assists. It is expected that the Brazilian will be involved with the under-23s or go on loan to gain experience with the club viewing him as one for the future.

On Saturday it was announced that Eddie Nketiah, whose contract was due to expire at the end of June, had put pen to paper on a new five-year deal which will see him handed the famous number 14 shirt.

The 23-year-old forward enjoyed a fruitful end to last season, scoring five goals in eight Premier League games after earning his spot in the starting line-up.

Nketiah’s performances were hugely encouraging, proving his ability as an all-round player capable of leading the line, stretching the defence and holding up the ball, having previously been renowned as a penalty box poacher.

With Arsenal in hot pursuit of a number of strikers, it is likely the Englishman will begin the new season as second choice, but a new deal signifies Arteta’s faith in Nketiah.

During the week, it was reported, out of the blue, that Arsenal had agreed a deal with Porto for Fabio Vieira, with the player visiting London Colney on Friday.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is an exciting prospect, registering six goals and 11 assists in 27 appearances last season for Portuguese champions Porto.

With the increase in games the Europa League will bring, signing a player who can add goal threat and technical quality to support Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard looks a shrewd piece of business.

Arsenal are yet to formally announce Vieira and their work won’t stop there with the club pushing on with further targets such as Gabriel Jesus and Lisandro Martinez.