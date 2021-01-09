Arsenal Women trio issue apology to team mates following Dubai trip

Published: 2:31 PM January 9, 2021

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. - Credit: PA

Three Arsenal Women stars who went to Dubai over the winter break have issued an apology to their teammates following one testing positive for Coronavirus on their return to the United Kingdom.

The Telegraph who broke the story of their departure to Dubai say that the three Gunners stars who are all senior internationals have issued an apology to their teammates.

The positive case was also in contact with other members of the squad who are now required to self-isolate meaning that this weekends match at Aston Villa is postponed.

It was reported that some members of the Arsenal team were angry at the trios decision to travel on what they called "Business trips".

Katie McCabe was one of the players who spent time in Dubai but she is not the player who has tested positive for the virus.

Arsenal have investigated the journeys and concluded they were for business reasons in line with government regulations.

Dubai was among the countries that established a permitted travel corridor with the UK during that period.

No action is expected to be taken on the Gunners players who departed the UK but senior staff are very disappointed in their decision to fly.

The Gunners are next in action at Reading on Sunday, January 17 at the Madejski Stadium with a 2pm kick off time.



