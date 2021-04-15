Arsenal trio help Switzerland qualify for Euro 2022 while England suffer disappointment

Published: 8:14 AM April 15, 2021

Chelsea women's Ji So-yun (left) and Arsenal Women's Noelle Maritz battle for the ball during the FA Continental League Cup match at Kingsmeadow, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal's Swiss trio Malin Gut, Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz secured their place at Euro 2022 on Tuesday night as Switzerland won their playoff clash with the Czech Republic on penalties.

Going into the game 1-1 on aggregate it was the Czech Republic who took the lead when Kateřina Svitková of West Ham fired a strike into the net from distance.

However minutes after coming off the bench, Coumba Sow latched onto a Wälti pass to remain calm and equalise.

Maritz was to go off with an injury something that will be of a concern to Joe Montemurro and the Arsenal supporters.

Nothing could separate the sides after extra-time so it was penalties to decide who would book their spot in the tournament.

Switzerland went on to win 4-3 on spot kicks with Wälti scoring her effort before Svitková missed the decisive kick hitting the crossbar.

Leah Williamson and Jordan Nobbs played 90 minutes as England lost 2-0 to Canada in Stoke.

For the opener inside three minutes Janine Beckie had far too much space to drive forward from midfield and although Evelyne Viens was in an offside position when she attempted to run on to her pass, Stokes managed to intercept before gifting the ball straight to the Paris FC forward to side-foot the ball past Carly Telford.

Nichelle Prince doubled the Canadians lead when she blocked second half substitute Karen Bardsley's clearance and the ball rolled into the net.

Nobbs did come close to scoring as her free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Canadian keeper Stephanie Labbe.

Lauren Hemp had the best chance of the second half for England when she went on a powerful run into the area, but saw her effort superbly blocked by Vanessa Gilles.

Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy were unused substitutes.

Jill Roord and Danielle van de Donk got on the scoresheet as the Netherlands beat Australia 5-0 in Nijmegen.

Vivianne Miedema also started the game as she registered two assists, all three Dutch stars were against Gunners teammate Caitlin Foord who started for the Aussies as goalkeeper Lydia Williams was an unused substitute.

Roord put the Dutch ahead when Miedema got a shot away on goal that was saved by Mackenzie Arnold who plays her club football at West Ham and Roord tapped in the rebound.

Miedema then set up Jackie Groenen for the third after Lieke Martens made it two from a free-kick that Arnold should have dealt with much better.

It was 4-0 on 67 minutes Martens crossed for Lineth Beerensteyn who lobbed Arnold before van de Donk made it five with twenty minutes to go.

van de Donk won the ball from Dylan Holmes on her Australian debut to slot into the net to seal the rout.

van de Donk and Roord played the full 90 minutes while Miedema came off in the 73rd minute while Foord completed the game for Australia.

Leonie Maier played the full game as Germany claimed a 3-1 victory over Norway once again Maier played at left-back.

Goals from Laura Freigang, Linda Dallmann and Paulina Krumbiegel were enough to give the Germans the victory after Chelsea's Guro Reiten had put Norway ahead.