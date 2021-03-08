Arsenal trio learn Euro 2022 playoff opponents

Published: 3:30 PM March 8, 2021

Arsenal's Lia Walti (left) and Manchester City's Georgia Stanway battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture date: Sunday February 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal trio Lia Wälti, Malin Gut and Noelle Maritz will face the Czech Republic if they make the line-up for Switzerland in the Euro 2022 play-off.

The draw was made on Friday morning, with the Swiss hoping to book their spot in the final tournament held in England.

The fixture will he played between April 7 and 13 – both home and away – with exact dates yet to be confirmed.

Switzerland are the highest ranked side left in the play-offs as they finished second in their group behind Belgium.

Maritz collected her 80th senior cap last time she featured, while Gut has represented the nation on eight occasions. Swiss captain Walti has 84 senior caps to her name.

Arsenal's Malin Gut during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

The Arsenal trio didn't feature against France last month because of French coronavirus restrictions but did train for five days in Switzerland in preparation for the play-off.

Elsewhere in the draw, Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland will travel to Ukraine in the first leg before hosting the reverse fixture in their bid to reach a first-ever major tournament.

Ukraine and Northern Ireland have met on two previous occasions, with the Ukraine winning both.

The first came in the 2018 Turkish Women's Cup, a meeting that Ukraine won 3-1, before handing out a 4-0 drubbing at the Pinatar Cup in March last year.

In the other playoff tie Portugal will take on Russia.