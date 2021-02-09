Arsenal trio named in England squad for Northern Ireland clash

Published: 2:37 PM February 9, 2021

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs with the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal trio Jordan Nobbs, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Leah Williamson have been included in the England squad for the international friendly against Northern Ireland this month.

Hege Riise has named a 20-player squad for the game and training camp that will start on Thursday February 18.

Riise, who is in temporary charge while England wait for Sarina Weigman to take over from Phil Neville, will oversee England’s first official game since last year’s SheBelieves Cup.

The squad consists of a smaller group of players compared to previous camps, as the Lionesses prepare for their involvement in Team GB’s Olympic campaign, while also continuing preparations towards the UEFA Women EURO, which is due to take place across England in summer 2022.

However one Arsenal player who hasn't been included is Beth Mead, with Riise saying: "The player report hasn't been that great for me to narrow the squad, it leaves her out. If she performs every weekend then we will see."

You may also want to watch:

The versatile Leah Williamson has 17 international caps to her name since making her debut against Russia in June 2018.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. - Credit: PA

Box to box midfielder Nobbs holds 63 caps and has netted six goals for her country. She has been a key member to the England squad since making her debut in March 2013.

Wubben-Moy is yet to make her senior debut but was involved in November's training camp and will hope to make her debut on February 23.