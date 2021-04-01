Arsenal trio named in Netherlands squad for Spain and Australia matches
- Credit: PA
Arsenal trio Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord and Vivianne Miedema have been named in the Netherlands squad for the games with Spain and Australia in April.
The Dutch take on Spain on Friday, April 9 before playing Australia four days later on Tuesday April 13.
In the nine games the Netherlands have played Spain they have only managed to win two of them, both times coming in 2008.
The Netherlands take on the Germans in Marbella before hosting the Australian's in Nijmegen.
In February the OranjeLeeuwinnen beat Belgium 6-1 and Germany 2-1 with van de Donk scoring the winner against the Germans.
The last time the Netherlands played Australia Sarina Wiegman's side came out on top with a 3-0 win with Miedema scoring and Shanice van de Sanden hitting a brace.
Miedema is the Netherlands record goalscorer scoring 71 goals in 93 appearances for her country an incredible feat for a 24-year-old.
Roord started both games for the Netherlands in February playing in a front three, different to her midfield role that she plays in at Arsenal.
Van de Donk has won over 100 caps for her country and last time out scored twice keeping up her fine run in the Netherlands national team as she has been scoring on a consistent basis for her country.
Both games are designed to help the Netherlands prepare for the Olympic games in Tokyo this summer.