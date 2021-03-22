Arsenal trio named in Swiss squad for Euro playoff with Czech Republic

Published: 4:00 PM March 22, 2021

Arsenal trio Lia Wälti, Malin Gut and Noelle Maritz have been named in the Switzerland squad for next months Euro 2022 playoff fixture with the Czech Republic.

The first leg will take place on April, 9 with the Swiss away from home before the return leg on the 13th.

Switzerland are the highest ranked side left in the play-offs and finished second in their group behind Belgium.

There are four Women's Super League players in total in the Swiss squad with Everton's Alisha Lehmann also included alongside the Gunners trio.

Maritz collected her 80th senior cap in the last game, while Gut has represented the nation on eight occasions. Swiss captain Walti has 84 senior caps to her name.

The Arsenal trio didn't feature against France in February because of French coronavirus restrictions, but did train for five days in Switzerland in preparation for the play-off.

Two of the Swiss contingent have impressive statistics in the Women's Super League this season with only Rachel Daly completing more dribbles than Wälti.

Maritz has the highest tackle rate in the division winning 73.3% of her challenges.

Gut has made 11 appearances for the Gunners this season, her last one coming against Reading on January 17 at the Madejski Stadium.

In September she scored her first senior goal in the match against Belgium, which the Swiss won 2-1.

Arsenal captain Kim Little said earlier this season: “It’s great to have Malin here and she’s actually very like Lia Wälti in how she plays.

“I think she is very selfless but very good technically and she has a really good eye for forward passes which for me is fun to play with.

“She has such great potential and being at a team like Arsenal and the way Joe Montemurro wants to play she can go on to be a great player and keep improving."