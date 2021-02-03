News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal's Swiss trio named in Tournoi de France squad

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 9:37 PM February 3, 2021   
Arsenal's Swiss trio Malin Gut, Noelle Maritz and Lia Wälti have been named in the Switzerland squad for this month’s Tournoi de France competition.  

The Swiss national team will take part in the Tournoi de France for the first time from February 17 to 23 with the Gunners trio called up to Nils Nielsen's team.  

On the tournament Nielsen explained: “Last year we played four games against the strong footballing nations Austria and Belgium. We need more games against international top-level teams such experiences are valuable so that we can mature as a team and, as we would say in Denmark, grow hair on our teeth.” 

Switzerland will take on France, Iceland and Norway with all the games being played between the Stade Saint-Symphorien in Metz and in the Stade Louis-Dugauguez in Sedan.  

Switzerland open the tournament on Wednesday, February 17 in Metz and will meet World Cup quarter-finalists Norway. 

At the same venue, Nils Nielsen's team face hosts France three days later before rounding it off against Iceland on the 23rd.  

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, all games will be played without supporters.  

Maritz collected her 80th senior cap last time she featured while Gut has represented the nation on eight occasions. Swiss captain Walti has 84 senior caps to her name. 

The last time the Swiss Women's national team played Maritz missed out with a knee injury but Wälti and Gut featured as they lost out 4-0 to Belgium.  
 

Arsenal FC
Women's Football

