Three Arsenal stars named in Her Football Hub team of the week

Published: 1:01 PM March 2, 2021

Three Arsenal players have made the Her Football Hub team of the week after the 4-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs and Katie McCabe have been selected after their performance at the Bescot Stadium.

Nobbs came back into the team following an injury and captained the Gunners, scoring the second goal in the process, following a quick counter attack.

Arsenal put in an excellent performance and a lot of that was to do with Nobbs finding space and switching the play as Arsenal's midfield used the ball well with Jill Roord and Danielle van de Donk finding space as well as Nobbs to move into.

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

McCabe also got herself on the scoresheet with a stunning strike from long range into the top corner and claimed the assist for the Lisa Evans goal with a pinpoint cross to make it four.

The Republic of Ireland captain had an 83 per cent pass accuracy, and completed 80 passes in the game. She got both her shots on target and created nine chances throughout the clash.

Aston Villa didn't offer much in the final third but McCabe achieved a 100pc tackle success rate.

Williamson was key to the attack, playing the ball out from the back, and played a key role in the opening goal as she carried the ball out from the back.

Arsenal finished the game with 739 passes, with Williamson, in particular, spreading the ball well.

Her Football Hub team of the week: Sandy Maciver (Everton), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Gemma Davison (Tottenham Hotspur), Jill Scott (Everton on loan from Manchester City), Sam Mewis (Manchester City), Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Valerie Gauvin (Everton), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City).