Arsenal trio named in Her Football Hub team of the week after Man United win

Published: 2:00 PM March 23, 2021

Manchester United's Martha Harris (left) and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

Three Arsenal players have been voted into the Her Football Hub team of the week after the 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Friday.

Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Caitlin Foord made the eleven after their impressive performance against the Red Devils.

Zinsberger was called into action to make saves several times, but also played an important role going forward with goal-kicks going more direct than usual.

Manager Joe Montemurro said: "We knew there would be space through our full-backs and Manuela was instructed to go into those areas, and we got a fair bit of success out of it. And we had a player coming underneath so we were able to expose them, It was part of it but not the only option."

The keeper made a statement of intent to stay in the side with Lydia Williams starting the previous three league games.

You may also want to watch:

Wubben-Moy picked up the player of the match award with an outstanding performance at the back, stepping up in place of Leah Williamson, who was injured, and Jennifer Beattie, who was also sidelined.

The young defender has impressed this season, especially in the big matches with Chelsea, Manchester City and now Manchester United.

The 22-year-old marshalled the Manchester United attack well, putting in arguably her best performance for the Gunners since returning.

Montemurro said: "Leah Williamson's and Jennifer Beattie's absence made things a lot more difficult in terms of options but we’re proud of Lotte and what she does and how she represents the club."

"She’s true Arsenal but the thing I am loving is that in every game and every training session she is just growing and growing and growing. We haven’t seen the best of Lotte yet and she’s an absolute treat to coach."

Foord put in another good showing against Casey Stoney's side with her constant energy and she was key to pressing when Arsenal could do that.

Foord also played a huge part in the opening goal as she played in Jill Roord, who got in before her shot was deflected into her own net by Millie Turner.

The Australian has been pivotal and once again on Friday showed her quality in the battle with Martha Harris, getting the better of the Manchester United full-back with her Intelligent movement.

Arsenal's on loan star Ruby Mace is also included after her late equaliser saw Birmingham City earn a draw with West Ham United.

Her Football Hub team of the week: Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal), Ruby Mace (Birmingham City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Gemma Evans (Bristol City), Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Emily Van Egmond (West Ham United), Yana Daniels (Bristol City).