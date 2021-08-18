Arsenal trio shortlisted for BT England player of year award

Published: 10:30 AM August 18, 2021

Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth round match against Gillingham at Meadow Park - Credit: PA

Arsenal trio Nikita Parris, Jordan Nobbs and Leah Williamson have been shortlisted for the BT England player of the 2020-21 season.

Even though the Lionesses didn't play that many matches over the course of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic but this award has been decided for matches between March 2020 and August 2021.

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs with the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

With the Lionesses already qualified for next year’s European Championship as host nation, this period only covers six matches including the 2020 SheBelieves Cup and three internationals against Northern Ireland, France and Canada during February and April 2021.

Williamson was a key performer at the SheBelieves Cup and also started the games against Northern Ireland, France and Canada.

She impressed interim England manager Hege Riise so much that she was selected to be in Team GB's Olympic squad over the summer.

You may also want to watch:

Parris played in the games with France and Canada and the SheBelieves Cup but didn't play in the Northern Ireland game due to her still being a Lyon player at the time and Coronavirus restrictions wouldn't allow her out of France.

Parris was also part of the Team GB side that headed to Tokyo over the summer as they made the knockout stages before being knocked out against Australia.

Nobbs also featured at the SheBelieves Cup while also playing against Northern Ireland France and Canada.

She was a real calming influence in the middle of the pitch with a fine passing range but did miss out on the Olympics in what was a controversial decison from Riise.

Lucy Bronze is the current holder of the award having been crowned 2019 BT England Player of the Year in January 2020.

Shortlist for BT England Women's player of 2020-21:

Carly Telford

Leah Williamson

Alex Greenwood

Kiera Walsh

Steph Houghton

Millie Bright

Nikita Parris

Jill Scott

Georgia Stanway

Lauren Hemp

Ellen White

Chloe Kelly

Jordan Nobbs

Toni Duggan

Bethany England

Ellie Roebuck

Rachel Daly