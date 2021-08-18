Arsenal trio shortlisted for BT England player of year award
- Credit: PA
Arsenal trio Nikita Parris, Jordan Nobbs and Leah Williamson have been shortlisted for the BT England player of the 2020-21 season.
Even though the Lionesses didn't play that many matches over the course of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic but this award has been decided for matches between March 2020 and August 2021.
With the Lionesses already qualified for next year’s European Championship as host nation, this period only covers six matches including the 2020 SheBelieves Cup and three internationals against Northern Ireland, France and Canada during February and April 2021.
Williamson was a key performer at the SheBelieves Cup and also started the games against Northern Ireland, France and Canada.
She impressed interim England manager Hege Riise so much that she was selected to be in Team GB's Olympic squad over the summer.
You may also want to watch:
Parris played in the games with France and Canada and the SheBelieves Cup but didn't play in the Northern Ireland game due to her still being a Lyon player at the time and Coronavirus restrictions wouldn't allow her out of France.
Parris was also part of the Team GB side that headed to Tokyo over the summer as they made the knockout stages before being knocked out against Australia.
Most Read
- 1 Tougher conditions imposed on Islington Sports Bar and Grill after Covid breaches
- 2 Curb on late night deliveries at Seven Sisters Road McDonalds following complaints
- 3 New Finsbury Park Picturehouse opening imminent
- 4 Molly Edlin: 'How being an Islington Council apprentice is a dream come true'
- 5 Nominate your favourite pubs, cafes and restaurant
- 6 Call for artist's work to be honoured with plaque
- 7 Arsenal Women confirm Champions League squad
- 8 Win tickets for The Walking Dead premiere - before it's shown on TV
- 9 Watch a ghost story, dance at a free Latin festival or eat on a boat: Five things do in Islington and Hackney this weekend
- 10 Man punched in face in unprovoked Islington attack, say police
Nobbs also featured at the SheBelieves Cup while also playing against Northern Ireland France and Canada.
She was a real calming influence in the middle of the pitch with a fine passing range but did miss out on the Olympics in what was a controversial decison from Riise.
Lucy Bronze is the current holder of the award having been crowned 2019 BT England Player of the Year in January 2020.
Shortlist for BT England Women's player of 2020-21:
Carly Telford
Leah Williamson
Alex Greenwood
Kiera Walsh
Steph Houghton
Millie Bright
Nikita Parris
Jill Scott
Georgia Stanway
Lauren Hemp
Ellen White
Chloe Kelly
Jordan Nobbs
Toni Duggan
Bethany England
Ellie Roebuck
Rachel Daly