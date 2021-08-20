Arsenal to play PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifier
- Credit: PA
Arsenal will play Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League round one playoff final this Saturday.
Arsenal after seeing off Okzhetpes 4-0 with goals from Mana Iwabuchi, Kim Little, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris.
PSV beat the host nation Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday evening 3-1 with goals from Esmee Brugts, Maruschka Waldus and former Liverpool striker Amalie Thestrup.
The winner will go through to the final qualifying round at the beginning of September for the right to play in the group stage.
This will be the first time that the two teams will meet on a competitive level after PSV Eindhoven had a successful 2020-21 season as the finished second in the table behind FC Twente.
The match will kick off at 5pm on Saturday evening at the Sapsan Arena with no details of a live stream being announced as yet.
PSV have some familiar faces in the camp with former Arsenal keeper Sari van Veenendaal coming up against her old side.
Leah Williamson will miss the game due to family reasons, Jordan Nobbs is out with an ankle injury and Viktoria Schnaderbeck is returning from a long-term injury.
Jonas Eidevall said Swiss International midfielder Lia Wälti will be assessed due a minor knock that forced her to miss the Okzhetpes match on Wednesday.