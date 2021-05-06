Arsenal round off WSL season against relegation threatened Aston Villa
Credit: PA
Arsenal round off their Women's Super League campaign on Sunday in a home game against Aston Villa at Meadow Park.
The Gunners all but secured Champions League football for next season on Sunday away at Everton but a win against Villa would secure qualification.
Aston Villa are still very much fighting relegation and they know a defeat at Arsenal followed with a Bristol City win over Brighton would send them down to the Championship.
The Gunners are on an eight game winning run in the league, nine in all competitions with the FA Cup match against Gillingham included while Villa haven't won since February but have drawn their last four fixtures.
Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Jennifer Beattie, Fran Stenson and Lisa Evans will be out for the game with injury as they step up their rehabilitation.
Arsenal go into the game boosted by the news that Katie McCabe has signed a new long term contract at the club on Tuesday.
The last time the sides met was in February with the Gunners winning 4-0 with goals from Vivianne Miedema, Jordan Nobbs, Lisa Evans and a screamer from McCabe.
Vivianne Miedema could still win the Golden Boot as she has 18 goals to her name after yet another phenomenal campaign in front of goal.
This will of course be Joe Montemurro's final league game in charge of Arsenal so the Gunners will want to put on a show for the outgoing Australian.
The match will be available to watch on the FA player on Sunday (May 9) with a 2.30 pm kick off time.