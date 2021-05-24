Five things we learned from Arsenal's victory against Brighton
Zac Campbell
- Credit: PA
Here are the five things we learned in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the Premier League season.
The fans help
In the final game of what has been a forgettable season for Arsenal, it was fitting that the players, seemingly buoyed by the return of home supporters to the Emirates Stadium, put in a polished performance.
Two second half strikes from Nicolas Pepe ensured the Gunners finished the campaign with a flourish, despite failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years as local rivals Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City 4-2.
The owners may not help
The presence of fans was coupled with another protest against the club’s owner, Stan Kroenke, whose son Josh, an Arsenal director, was in attendance.
Armed with banners reading "Kroenke Out, Fans In", the Arsenal faithful regularly voiced their vehement displeasure towards KSE, with the fallout from the failed European Super League still very much evident.
To put things right again both on and off the pitch, it is imperative that the Kroenke family back Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window.
Pépé is good
After stuttering and stumbling through the first 18 months of his Arsenal career, Pépé is finally starting to deliver with the kind of consistency expected from a club-record £72 million signing. A double from the Ivory Coast international took his goal tally to 16 for the season.
Notching five goals in his last three games to finish 2020-21 in style, Pépé will hope that he can build on this fine form and become a key figure for the Gunners next campaign.
We need consistency
Following two successive eight-placed finishes, Mikel Arteta must get his Arsenal to perform week in, week out.
Although the ignominy of no midweek football is a grim reality, it does mean that Arteta can have his full and complete attention on returning Arsenal to the Champions League places.
Having finished in the top four for 20 successive seasons under Arsene Wenger, a failure to do so in the five successive seasons that followed is a statistic Arteta must reverse.
The Seagulls follow...
For Brighton, the goal of Premier League was achieved, but an uncertain summer awaits for Seagulls fans.
Graham Potter’s exciting and entertaining brand of football has not gone unnoticed, and he may be a man in demand.
Likewise for midfielder Yves Bissouma, who has attracted the attention of several top clubs across Europe.
If Brighton lose Bissouma and Potter, they may be dragged into a relegation scrap next season. If not, then they have a solid platform from which to progress.