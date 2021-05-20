Gabriel Martinelli “cannot wait” for Arsenal fans to return

Published: 1:58 PM May 20, 2021

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli expressed his excitement about fans returning to the Emirates Stadium ahead of their game against Brighton on Sunday.

After playing in front of 6,500 fans at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night, Martinelli said: “It felt so good. I cannot wait to be at the Emirates and play in front of our fans.”

“We need to finish well this season. We need to prepare and beat Brighton and show the fans a good performance.”

Martinelli came off the bench to score the winning goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, keeping the Gunners in contention to qualify for the Europa League, sitting just 1 point behind 7th place heading into the final day.

As part of fans being welcomed back to sporting venues, the Emirates Stadium is set to host 10,000 fans for the final game of the Premier League season against Brighton this Sunday at 4pm.