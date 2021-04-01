Arsenal aim to make it five consecutive wins as they travel to Bristol City

Published: 8:00 AM April 1, 2021

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (second right) celebrates scoring their third goal of the match with teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday March 27, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal make the trip to Bristol City on Sunday on the back of four consecutive wins and clean-sheets in the process.

The Gunners have their Champions League hopes in their own hands as they have a game in hand a much superior goal difference over Manchester United who are currently in third.

Bristol City have been rejuvenated since Matt Beard was appointed as interim manager and have picked up five points from their last five games.

The last time the two sides met was in October with Joe Montemurro's side winning 3-1 with goals from Jordan Nobbs, Caitlin Foord and Vivianne Miedema hitting back after Abi Harrison put the Robins ahead.

Lisa Evans, Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Steph Catley, Jennifer Beattie will miss the game with injury with all four players stepping up their rehabilitation from injury.

Goalkeeper Fran Stenson is set to be assessed as she sustained a thumb injury that forced her to miss out on the matchday squad for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the table while Bristol City are 10th two points above West Ham United who are rock bottom of the table.

The match will be available to watch on the FA Player on Sunday (April 4) with a 2pm kick off time.