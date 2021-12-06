'An opportunity gone': Arsenal lose cup final to Chelsea
- Credit: PA
Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal need to be better "prepared and positioned" against the better teams after Sunday’s 3-0 FA Cup final defeat against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.
The Gunners were outclassed by their London rivals as Fran Kirby opened the scoring and Sam Kerr a netted brace. Arsenal failed to have a shot on target.
Eidevall said: “I wouldn’t necessarily frame it as a big game problem, but it’s obviously an issue when we play opposition that gives us less time with the ball because they have very good players who press us in a very intense way.
"We need to be prepared, to be better positioned, to have better quality in our passing game to exploit the spaces.
"That’s what we need to develop so we can impose our style on any opponent and it’s clear today that we need to be better at that.”
The Swede said after the final whistle it felt like "an opportunity that has gone".
"I can’t wait for another opportunity to get back here and to do everything in my power to be able to let them do that, that is my motivation," he said, adding that the loss "hurts a lot" as the team could have done much better.
Jordan Nobbs was an unused substitute and Eidevall said those decisions are "all about the balance in midfield".
"Jordan Nobbs is a class player, she’s really, really important for us," he said. "I understand that she is disappointed that she didn’t get on the pitch today. My only message can be that I really value Jordan as a player and she will be very important in December as well.”
Arsenal return to action on Thursday against European Champions Barcelona in the Champions League.
Eidevall said it is important to pick the players back up for that game.
"It will all start with believing 100 per cent in what we’re trying to do on the pitch and showing ourselves and everyone else that we can do much, much better than we done today," he said.