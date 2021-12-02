Arsenal v Chelsea FA Women’s Cup final preview

Arsenal return to action this weekend in their biggest match of the season so far, the final of last seasons 2020-21 carried over FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, as they go up against London rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal last won the FA Cup in 2016 while Chelsea last picked up the trophy in 2018, as they beat the Gunners 3-1 in the final of that years competition.

Arsenal are the most successful side in FA Cup history and could lift the trophy for a 15th time on Sunday,while Chelsea go in search for their third after winning it in 2014-15 and 2017-18.

Arsenal have been dealt with several problems going into the game, with Leah Williamson ruled out with a hamstring injury and Jennifer Beattie along with Caitlin Foord picking up knocks on international duty with Scotland and Australia respectively.

Tobin Heath and Simone Boye will both have muscle injuries checked before determining whether they will be in the squad.

Malin Gut is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury, while Viktoria Schnaderbeck will need to be assessed.

The last time the sides met was on the opening day of the season as the Gunners won 3-2 in Jonas Eidevall’s first Women’s Super League game in charge, with Beth Mead scoring twice after Vivianne Miedema opened the Gunners league account for the season.

Arsenal are currently enjoying an unbeaten run in the WSL and top the table with 22 points.

Chelsea are just one point behind as they look to secure their third consecutive title win.

Lia Walti will be the Gunners key player on Sunday,with her ability to break down play and with her passing range going to be key if Arsenal are to return to north London with the trophy.

The Swiss international may have to play at centre-back a position she’s played before alongside Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Nikita Parris and Miedema will be fully rested going into this clash as they left their international camps earlier in the week, before their second match but Parris may not start ahead of the very much inform Mead.

Arsenal could play 4-3-3 like they did against Manchester United last time out as they won 2-0 with goals from Vivianne Miedema and a Katie McCabe penalty.

Chelsea went 3-4-3 last time out in a 5-0 victory over strugglers Birmingham City, with Fran Kirby their player to watch after she found the net twice in that match.

The Blues have only lost one match this season, that was that opening day of the season clash against the Gunners in north London and have kept six clean-sheets In their last six games in all competitions.

The 2021 Women's FA Cup final will be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer from 13.30 GMT with a 2pm kick off time, the match can also be accessed via BT Sport 1.