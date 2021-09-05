Arsenal kick off new WSL season against defending champions Chelsea

Published: 11:34 AM September 5, 2021

Arsenal begin their Women’s Super League campaign when they host defending champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.





Emma Hayes' formidable Blues claimed their third WSL title in four seasons in 2020/21 and are aiming for a third WSL title in a row this season.





Arsenal have already been in competitive action this season with three Champions League qualification games so have minutes in their legs heading into the opening day of the season.





Summer signings Nikita Parris, Mana Iwabuchi , Frida Maanum and Simone Boye Sorensen are all in line for their WSL Arsenal debuts but Tobin Heath will miss out as she is still in the USA.





Jordan Nobbs,Malin Gut and Viki Schnaderbeck will all miss this game through injury while Chelsea only have Maren Mjelde and Lauren James missing from their squad.





The sides met in pre-season with Arsenal winning 2-1 with goals from Katie McCabe and Freya Jupp with that game also at the Emirates Stadium last month.





The last time they met In the league Chelsea won 3-0 as

Pernille Harder hit a brace and Fran Kirby added a late third.





When they met at Meadow Park earlier last season it finished 1-1 with Beth Mead giving the Gunners a late lead before Lotte Wubben-Moy scored a last gasp freak own goal to level the scores in the final few seconds of the clash.





Chelsea boss Emma Hayes told Sky Sports “

"This is the best squad and the best title in my time here, because of the threats and the opposition,I always felt we were leading the league, and that shows our dominance."





The reigning Women’s Super League champions haven’t lost an opening day of the season clash since 2015 when Liverpool lost out to Sunderland.





The match kicks off at 12.30 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for those who haven’t got tickets for the Emirates Stadium.



