Joe Montemurro to say final goodbyes as Arsenal take on Palace in FA Cup

Published: 8:00 AM May 14, 2021 Updated: 3:16 PM May 14, 2021

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in their final game of the 2020-21 season in the FA Cup on Sunday at Meadow Park.

The Gunners meet the Championship side for the first time as Arsenal aim to move into the quarter-final of the competition.

Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Jennifer Beattie who has undergone back surgery, Fran Stenson and Lisa Evans will miss the clash although Joe Montemurro did say Evans could be back but most likely won't be risked for the clash.

Crystal Palace finished 7th in the Championship with 20 points winning 5 of their games and drawing 5.

Former Arsenal youngsters Grace Garrard and Gracie Pearse will be retuning to their former club with the Eagles come 3pm on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

On Tuesday the remaining FA Cup dates were confirmed should Arsenal get through this weekend and into the quarter-final that will take place on Wednesday, September 29 and the semi-finals on Sunday, October 31.

The 2021 Women's FA Cup final will take place on Sunday, December 5 at Wembley Stadium.

It will coincide with 100 years since the FA made the controversial decision to ban women's football.

Arsenal saw off Gillingham 10-0 in the last round with goals from Vivianne Miedema, Kim Little, Anna Patten, Jordan Nobbs, Danielle van de Donk a Beth Mead brace and a hat-trick from the departing Jill Roord who signed for Bundesliga Frauen side VfL Wolfsburg this week.

Crystal Palace beat London Bee's 3-0 to set up the tie with Arsenal with goals from Siobhan Marie Wilson, Cherelle Khassal and Coral-Jade Haines.

This match will be Joe Montemurro's final game in charge of the Gunners with this also being several players last game for the north London side.

There has been no details as of yet if the match will be available to watch live however Arsenal did stream the last round against Gillingham on the clubs website and app.