Frustration for Arsenal despite Alexandre Lacazette’s late equaliser 

Published: 1:41 PM October 19, 2021

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring their side's second goal against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

Alexandre Lacazette scored a 95th minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for Arsenal, denying Patrick Vieira a dream return with his Crystal Palace side.

Lacazette’s goal may have been enough to prevent defeat for the Gunners, but it does not prevent the frustration of the performance and result.

Arsenal started brightly and turned their pressure into a goal as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang volleyed the ball in from a tight angle.

But as soon as Arsenal scored, they sat back looking to protect the lead, inviting Palace back into the game.

This made mistakes from Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga particularly agonising as the Eagles were gifted the ball twice, scoring on the counter from both turnovers to turn the game.

Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen (left) and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang battle for the ball

Lacazette may have rescued a point as he smashed the ball into the net with the last kick of the game, but that does not cover up the passiveness of the performance, the careless passing and the lack of urgency with which Arsenal played.

Ultimately, the frustration is rooted in the opportunity this season represents.

Manchester United, who were expected to be involved in a title fight, have been way off the pace this season and a spot in the top four looks up for grabs.

If Arsenal can figure themselves out, they could put themselves in the Champions League conversation.

As a result, every dropped point becomes more painful, especially when the performance is not up to scratch.

It feels like this season is an opportunity for Arsenal to take a big step forward and the Champions League revenue could help the club re-establish themselves in the top four.

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew (floor) tackles Arsenal's Martin Odegaard at the Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

With the strength of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, the money in the Manchester United team, the stability of Leicester City, and the impending rise of Newcastle United, Arsenal are under pressure to succeed - and succeed quickly.

The Crystal Palace game was only one game, but Arsenal cannot afford to drop points too often if they wish to re-enter the top four.

All of a sudden, the stakes of Friday night’s game at home to Aston Villa are a lot higher.

The Gunners sit mid-table after the opening eight fixtures.