Arsenal travel to Everton with hopes of securing Champions League hopes

Published: 9:30 AM April 30, 2021

Arsenal are back on the road on Sunday as they go to Everton in the penultimate Women's Super League game of the season.

Arsenal go to Merseyside knowing that a win would secure a Champions League spot for next season as they are currently three points clear of Manchester United but have a better goal difference than the Red Devils.

Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Jennifer Beattie, Fran Stenson and Lisa Evans will be out for the game with injury at Walton Hall Park.

Everton are currently 5th in the table with 32 points as the Toffees drew 0-0 with West Ham last weekend.

However, Willie Kirk's side are unbeaten in their last four matches and have very dangerous players such as Hayley Raso, Claire Emslie, Valérie Gauvin and Izzy Christiansen who's nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the season award.

The last time the two sides met one another was in December with Joe Montemurro's side winning 4-0 at Meadow Park thanks to goals from Jordan Nobbs, Caitlin Foord, Jennifer Beattie and Beth Mead.

The Gunners have won the last six meetings between the sides keeping four clean-sheets in the process.

The last time they played away at Everton the Gunners won 3-1 with Vivianne Miedema hitting a brace and Kim Little finding the net from the penalty spot.

Montemurro told Arsenal.com on Everton: "We watched some videos and they're a little bit different from the game earlier in the season.

"They've gone a little bit more 4-3-3, and they defend as a 4-1-4-1, they will use the width with Lehmann and Raso, who are both very quick so I think they'll use width this time.

"It's nothing that we haven't seen before and really it's going to be us trying to make sure we find the spaces.

"I'm actually really looking forward to the game because they're a very good team and it'll be a good game."

Steph Catley returned to the first team frame as she was on the bench for the games with Brighton and West Ham and asked if she will feature this weekend on Merseyside Montemurro explained: "Considering what she's come from, it's been a long-term injury and we just have to make sure that she's prepared.

"I've been speaking with Steph quite a lot in terms of preparing her to make sure her return is done properly, over the next couple of games, we will see Steph take part."

The match will be available to watch on the FA player on Sunday with a 1pm kick off time.