Jonas Eidevall 'pleased' with Arsenal’s reaction against Everton

Jonas Eidevall was full of praise for Katie McCabe after her player of the match performance, in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Everton to go three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

McCabe opened the scoring as Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum added to the goals.

“She’s so versatile and to be honest, she has played a little bit as an attacking midfielder for us this year as well," Eidevall said.

"I think she’s been brilliant when she has been doing that as well. In all those positions (winger, full-back and attacking midfield), she will give you the pace, give you the dribbles with her left foot and obviously her crosses and finishes.

"She can play in a lot of different positions. What I like about Katie is that she can bring different things to the team depending on where you have her in the starting position.

"So, as a coach, sometimes you can fit her into a position where you think it will fit the match picture.”

Eidevall also praised McCabe’s set-pieces, saying: “With structure around the set-pieces, to be honest, the staff have been working with set-pieces with the team. It’s our goalkeeper coach Sebastian Barton and our assistant coach Leanne Hall that makes most of the work around set-pieces.

"They also worked with it especially last spring, when Sebastian was appointed. I am also keeping an eye on it and it’s a process together, but those are the two that are working with it in detail for preparation and execution.

"It’s really nice to see that we score so many goals from it and we are solid defensively so far, so I think that’s important if you want to be a winning team.”

On bouncing back after the Barcelona defeat, the head coach said: “I hoped that we would show a good reaction. We came together and looked at the game: why it happened, what we need to do better and what we needed to learn from.

"There was no blame, we use it as a lesson learned and we go forward.”

Arsenal aren’t only winning games at the moment, they are also playing a good brand of football.

“I would say getting results without good football is boring and playing good football without results is pointless. We are happy to be able to do both.”

Following the first defeat under Eidevall against the European champions Barcelona, the boss was asked what lessons he learnt.

“It comes down to two things, being able to defend better and having to defend less.

"It’s hard to defend against Barcelona but the more you have to defend, the harder it is.

"We have to be better with the ball so that we don’t spend so long defending.

"As a coach you always try to find solutions and you also try to instil belief in your players.

"It is small margins in games like this and the decision making needs to be so good. It doesn’t work for me to scream and direct the players from the sidelines because if you’re half a second too late when you make a pressing run, they play the ball into the space behind and they are passed you.

"But I am really proud of my players, they never gave up and we will learn from this going forward."

Tobin Heath, McCabe and Vivianne Miedema caused Everton problems on the left.

“When you watch the game you see that we were pressing Everton to get them to go over to their left. And when you do that, you open up spaces on their right, and we saw that many times today, and when you have the quality of players you are talking about there, yes, you will cause problems for the opponent.

"We were able to get many two versus one and three versus two situations on that side, especially in the first half."

Anna Patten, Jennifer Beattie and Lia Walti missed the game and the 38-year-old said: “The prognosis is that they are all short term, they all have a chance to play on Thursday.”

Arsenal will return to Champions League action when they host Hoffeinheim on Thursday (8pm kick-off).

It is then a break from action after that clash with the Gunners returning to action on October, 31 when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final.