Arsenal hit Gillingham for ten in FA Cup

Published: 6:12 PM April 18, 2021

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord has a shot on goal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup fourth round match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal eased past Gillingham on Sunday in the FA Women's Cup hitting them for ten at Meadow Park on Sunday afternoon in a ruthless performance.

The Gunners started the game very much on top and created the first chance inside two minutes when Jill Roord was played in by Beth Mead but her effort was put wide of goal.

Joe Montemurro's side took the lead on six minutes however as Cara Davies made a good save from Kim Little but Roord was on hand to fire home the rebound from close range.

Davies was then on hand several moments later to make a fine save as Miedema linked up with Katie McCabe before she pulled her pass back for the Netherlands striker who was denied by a fantastic stop.

On 12 minutes it was two for the Gunners as Mead's cross dipped over the keeper and into the net via the outside of the post in a goal that is well known by many Arsenal supporters as the crot.

Two became three on 15 minutes when Little was played in before keeping calm and slamming the ball into the bottom corner of the net beyond the dive of Davies.

A minute later and Miedema was on the scoresheet for the 92nd time in her Arsenal career on her 100th appearance for the Gunners as she met a pass from Roord before taking a touch and slotting low into the bottom corner.

Arsenal were in cruise control of the tie as they opened up Gillingham once again when Roord played linked up with Leonie Maier but she planted her low effort wide of the target.

Joe Montemurro will have been delighted with his sides professional performance and they created another opening when Roord and Mead linked up but her low effort was well blocked by Vicky Ashton-Jones.

Roord however made it five on 21 minutes when she ran onto a defence splitting pass before fizzing her shot across goal and into the bottom corner.

Arsenal had the ball in the net once more as Miedema tricked her way into the box before sending her effort into the net only to be denied by the offside flag.

Davies then had to be alert once more as she made a fantastic save from Mead after Anna Patten picked her out but the keeper was alert to make a wonderful reflex save.

Gillingham did eventually get into the Arsenal half when Otesha Charles advanced over the half-way line but Lotte Wubben-Moy did well to come back and cover before making the clearance.

Roord then completed her hat-trick on 42 minutes she was played in before spinning and lashing her effort across the goal and into the net.

On the stroke of half-time Maier was inches away from making it seven as she picked up the loose ball from point blank range but the Gillingham defender somehow got back on the line to make a stunning block.

Montemurro then made a double change at the break taking off Maier and the hat-trick hero Roord replacing them with Leah Williamson and Danielle van de Donk.

The impressive Davies then made another magnificent save to keep out Foord from close range after Malin Gut's effort cracked off the crossbar and fell for the Australian international six yards out from goal.

However it was seventh heaven for the Gunners on 60 minutes when Miedema picked out the run of Patten into the box as she carried her run on into the area and she slammed her shot in from close range for her first Arsenal goal.

Montemurro then shook it up further when he brought on Teyah Goldie for her Arsenal debut and Jordan Nobbs replaced McCabe.

With twenty minutes to play it was eight as Williamson played in a world class ball into the box and van de Donk got up to flick her header home.

Arsenal were relentless in their pressure as they made it nine two minutes later with Nobbs as she controlled on the edge of the area before beating two visiting defenders and arrowing an effort into the net.

Foord was then to be denied her goal on 78 minutes when the ball fell for her kindly however once again she was stopped by fantastic defending on the line.

Arsenal did complete the scoring and made it double figures in the 89th minute when Mead netted her second of the match as she met a low ball across the box taking a touch and scooping her low effort beyond Davies.

The win means that Arsenal will host Crystal Palace in round five as the Eagles beat London Bee's 3-0.

Arsenal: Williams, Maier (Williamson 46),Patten, Wubben-Moy, McCabe (Nobbs 66), Gut, Little (Goldie 66),Roord (van de Donk 46),Mead, Miedema, Foord.

Unused substitutes: Zinsberger and Wälti.



