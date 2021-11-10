News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Arsenal continue Champions League campaign in Denmark

Josh Bunting

Published: 12:18 PM November 10, 2021
Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie during the FA Women's Super League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie during the FA Women's Super League match at the Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

Arsenal return to Champions League action this evening (Wednesday) away to Danish side HB Køge.

Arsenal have won one and lost one in their opening two games in the group, while HB Køge are yet to register a point after losing to Hoffenheim and Barcelona. 

This is the first time ever that the Gunners will meet their opponents, as Jonas Eidevall side seek to pull away from Hoffenheim to take second place in the group behind Barcelona.

Jennifer Beattie and Tobin Heath aren’t in the squad after missing the weekends win over West Ham through illness and injury.

Austrian captain Viktoria Schnaderbeck also misses out on the trip to Denmark and is also likely to miss Saturday’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fran Stenson who was recalled from her loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion has been registered for the Champions League, but won’t travel to this game while Malin Gut remains a long-term absentee. 

Vivianne Miedema is expected to return to the starting line-up after being on the bench in Sunday’s win over the Hammers at Meadow Park. 

Køge qualified for the tournament by winning the Elitedivisionen for the first time in their history, and gave Barcelona a tough match last time out as the current Champions League holders won 2-0 with second half goals from Fridolina Rolfö and Jennifer Hermoso.

This is their first season competing in Europe and face Arsenal in their next two games in the group while Barcelona face off against Hoffenheim.

The match takes place at the Capelli Sports Stadion in Køge and kicks off at 5.45pm UK time and will be broadcast live on DAZN on YouTube free of charge.

