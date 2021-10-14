Arsenal boss Eidevall says Hoffenheim are 'brave' ahead of Champions League clash

Published: 8:58 AM October 14, 2021

Arsenal return to Champions League action on Thursday evening, as they host Hoffenheim at home hoping to secure their first points in the group.

The Gunners lost 4-1 to current Champions League holders Barcelona last week away from home, but got back to winning ways on Sunday against Everton in the Women’s Super League winning 3-0 with goals from Katie McCabe,Lotte Wubben-May and Frida Maanum.

Hoffenheim who started their Champions League group stage campaign with a comfortable 5-0 victory over HB Koge, but lost in the Bundesliga at the weekend 3-1 away at Bayern Munich.

Lia Walti, Anna Patten and Jennifer Beattie all missed the win against the Toffees due to injury with Jonas Eidevall saying after the match: “The prognosis is that they are all short term, they all have a chance to play on Thursday.”

However an update on Wednesday afternoon Eidevall revealed that Patten is out but Walti and Beattie will return to the squad.

Simone Boye Sørensen and Malin Gut are also out with injury with Gut a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury at the end of last season.

Should Beattie play the Scottish international will make her 50th appearance in the UEFA club competition.

However he did say Patten will be fit to play for England under 23’s against Belgium on Monday October 25.

Hoffenheim remain without defender Paulina Krumbiegel and forward Isabella Hartig.

On Hoffenheim Eidevall said: “They're about playing central and creating central overloads ,they play brave. They’re not so concerned about losing the ball because of their counter pressing style. Those moments will be game-deciding, in how we handle them and how they execute them.

“They're not afraid to impose themselves on us. It's going to be high intensity, lots of sprinting, duels, they're going to be really aggressive, give us very little time with the ball and try to make things as uncomfortable as possible for us."

A player Arsenal need to watch is Austrian international Nicole Billaho.

“She is a really effective goal scorer, she is one of those strikers who is not so involved in the rest of the game but she is very dangerous in and around the penalty area. She is a very, very good finisher.”

Hoffenheim are currently fifth in the Bundesliga while Arsenal lead the way in the WSL winning all five of their league games so far including wins against Chelsea and Manchester City.

The match will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe with an 8pm UK kick off time however tickets are still available to purchase for the match.