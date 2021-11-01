Arsenal must keep progressing despite nine game unbeaten run

Opinion

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday, seeing them end the weekend three points off third.

Mikel Arteta reflected on the win, saying: “When you play against a team that is going to be up there, it is great when you are able to beat them.

"It is another game, we are on a good run and we have to continue to do so because there are lot of things we have to improve.”

Arsenal’s recent form has been impressive, and a statement win against Leicester provides legitimate hope of a top four challenge, although hope remains the operative word.

The inclusion of new signings and the development of young players has provided a boost, however, there have been a few elements within recent performances that may be unsustainable.

Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga (left) and Leicester City's Boubakary Soumare battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

Arsenal have been flying out the blocks in games, overwhelming the opposition with high pressing and flowing counter-attacks which has often intimidated the other team and lifted the fans.

Arsenal have been capitalising on the fast starts which has put them in a good position to win games.

However, Arsenal will not outperform every team from the start in every game and get a 2-0 lead to sit back on, so they need to find a way of maintaining performances.

The number of set-piece goals is also unsustainable.

The Gunners appointed set-piece specialist Nicolas Jover during the summer and his impact is already clear. In the past four games, Arsenal have scored four corner goals.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (left) and Leicester City's Boubakary Soumare battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021. - Credit: PA

It is great that Arsenal are making set-pieces a weapon in their play, but they will not continue scoring a set-piece every single game.

What can continue is the formidable defence that Arsenal are showing.

The backline have developed a good understanding amongst each other and Ramsdale behind them has been a revelation, impressing with every performance.

Arteta still has to keep improving the team, and there may be some more bumps in the road, but Arsenal are playing well at the moment, and it is great to see.

The Gunners now face Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (2pm) as they look to continue good fortunes.