Arsenal boss Eidevall delighted with Maanum’s impact in Leicester win

Arsenal's Frida Maanum (right) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match - Credit: PA

Jonas Eidevall was delighted with the impact that Frida Maanum made for Arsenal as they went four points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League.

The Gunners enjoyed a 4-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday evening.

Jordan Nobbs, Vivianne Miedema and a brace from Maanum proved to be the difference as the Gunners took advantage of Chelsea’s loss at Reading on Saturday.

Maanum came off the bench to net a brace and Eidevall said on the Norwegian internationals performance: “She’s a very, very strong addition and it was very good recruitment from Arsenal to sign a player of that age, but who already has a lot of good experience and plays for a strong national team and who played in a good league in Sweden.

"That was a good foundation to be able to perform at a club like Arsenal. That’s exactly the type of player we should be looking for.”

Leicester played a high defensive line and on that the Gunners boss said: "We prepared for this as a scenario because they played very similar against Manchester United in the Conti Cup and drew 2-2.

"Our analyst Johnny Dixon got some really good footage of that and we were able to tell the players that beforehand.

"They caught United offside seven times and you saw that tonight in the opening minutes of the game.

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) and Leicester City's Sam Tierney battle for the ball - Credit: PA

"We were aware that they didn’t always track and follow runs but you could still see our players were a little bit surprised that they didn’t at first, and it took us a couple of tries before we could find the diagonal runs but when we played through the offside trap well, we created some really nice goals.”

On the principles and non negotiable’s of the teams playing style he explained: “I can’t give too much away so I don’t know how much I should say.

"But one thing would be how we failed to take control and let Chelsea dictate the game, we constantly had a player under pressure on the ball or passing to another player under pressure without moving Chelsea’s defensive organisation.

"When you do that in build-up it is impossible to progress in a good way.

Leicester City's Georgia Brougham (left) and Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema battle for the ball - Credit: PA

"That’s life and you hope to learn from it, but it just hurts when you learn on such a big occasion.”