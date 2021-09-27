Eidevall says Arsenal put 'pressure on themselves' to deliver in big games

Published: 11:54 AM September 27, 2021

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (hidden right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Sunday September 26, 2021. - Credit: PA

Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal put pressure on themselves to deliver in the big games again following Sunday evening’s 5-0 thumping of Manchester City.

The Gunners cruised past their title rivals with goals from Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe, Leah Williamson and a brace from Kim Little.

“We talked before the season about putting pressure on ourselves to get better results in these games and we were very honest about it so we are really happy to turn it around but we still have plenty to develop, we are still early in the process. The results have been great but we can’t get carried away.

“Players always want to play their best but where a deep squad gives you an edge is that the training environment becomes so competitive and demanding. If you prepare in that way, you are more likely to play that way in the games.”

Arsenal's Kim Little (hidden) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. Picture date: Sunday September 26, 2021. - Credit: PA

On having a deeper squad this season with Jordan Nobbs, Viktoria Schnaderbeck and new signing Tobin Heath on the bench, Eidevall said: "We play every three days now until Christmas pretty much and we want to compete in all competitions.

You may also want to watch:

"We talk a lot about our signings on the pitch, but let’s not forget one off the pitch – Gary Lewin, our head of medicine and sports science – and he and the other staff are key to keep the players fit and fresh between the games.

"You can have all the players in the world but it doesn’t matter if they’re not available, so far that has been really great.”

Eidevall knows Arsenal can’t get carried away and must stay grounded.

“We work very hard in training and we are getting the results at the moment but we need to stay humble, keep working hard and obviously we have a lot of talent when it comes together.

"We need to keep working hard and utilising the talent we have in the best possible way.”

Manchester City dominated possession throughout the game.

“City and Chelsea they play in a similar way, they play with a high defensive line and they want to deny the opposition time in their own half," Eidevall said.

"There is a cost to that if you can exploit it. Possession is useless as a stat if it can’t be combined with a result.

"There are different ways to control a game and in most aspects of the game we controlled it in a good way today, in defence and offence.

"Space was given to us if we could complete three or four passes, it would’ve been foolish for us to do it the other way around.”

Centre-back Jennifer Beattie came off in the second half with an injury and Eidevall said: “I don’t have full information yet but I don’t think it’s serious.”

He also was full of praise for Leah Williamson after captaining England during the week and scoring the fifth against the Blues.

“I look at the defensive actions and how good she is at stepping out of the line and being aggressive, we scored that way against Reading when she did that and passed the ball to Beth.

"She’s a great player. Another player I don’t think we talk about enough is Noelle Maritz, the game she had defensively against Lauren Hemp.

"Lauren Hemp is a very good player and Noelle showed why she is a world class defender with the way she handles those situations.”

Tobin Heath made her debut for the Gunners coming on as a late substitute.

“It has been intense, she landed on Friday, she trained on Saturday and then she was on the pitch and it’s a long flight from the US too, she has managed it extremely well.

"She was very much focused on trying to get minutes today and I love when players have that ambition. Hopefully she can get some more training now and settle in more ahead of the upcoming games."