Arsenal set for Manchester City clash as WSL returns

Published: 9:53 AM September 22, 2021

Arsenal's Lia Walti (right) and Reading's Chloe Peplow battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match - Credit: PA

Arsenal return to Women’s Super League action on Sunday as they host Manchester City at Meadow Park in another crunch showdown.

Arsenal have maximum points after two games, beating Chelsea and Reading, while City lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Gareth Taylor’s side have an injury crisis at the moment with Hayley Raso, Caroline Weir, Ellie Roebuck, Keira Walsh, Karen Bardsley, Lucy Bronze, Chloe Kelly, Esme Morgan, Steph Houghton and Alex Greenwood all having problems.

Arsenal will be made to sweat with Frida Maanum coming off injured in the last minute of Norway’s 3-0 win against Kosovo on Tuesday night.

Noelle Maritz could return from injury as she has been in rehabilitation this week although Jordan Nobbs, Simone Boye Sorensen, Malin Gut and Viki Schnaderbeck will all miss out due to injury.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Caitlin Foord is fit and will return to the squad after a tight quad muscle giving Jonas Eidevall a boost for his selection process.

The Gunners have won all six of their matches under Eidevall so far as they go into the clash with City.

The last time the two sides met it was the Manchester side who claimed the three points with goals from Ellen White and Lauren Hemp as they won 2–1 to complete the double over the Gunners.

The game takes place at Meadow Park with a 6.45pm kick-off and if you don’t have tickets for the fixture it will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.