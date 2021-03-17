Arsenal gear up for crunch Manchester United clash
- Credit: PA
Arsenal take on Manchester United in a mammoth clash in the Women's Super League this Friday evening (March 19) at Meadow Park.
The Gunners face the Red Devils in what is a crucial match in the race for Champions League qualification, as United currently occupy third and the Gunners are fourth.
Joe Montemurro's side have a game in hand over Casey Stoney's team and a win in both the games would see the side from north London move into third place and that final Champions League qualification spot.
Steph Catley and Viktoria Schnaderbeck are ruled out of the game with injury, and Jennifer Beattie will be assessed after missing the 4-0 win over Birmingham City.
The last time the two sides met was in November, with Manchester United winning 1-0 with a goal from Ella Toone in the 83rd minute.
The sides have met three times in their history, with Danielle van de Donk scoring in the 89th minute in their first league meeting in 2019.
They met in the Continental Cup semi-final in February 2019, with a brace from Vivianne Miedema sending the Gunners into the final.
Manchester United have injury concerns of their own. USA international star Tobin Heath, Leah Galton and Alessia Russo are all ruled out.
The match will be broadcast on BT Sport with a 6.30pm kick off time on Friday evening.