Arsenal firing ahead of daunting Man City clash

Opinion

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Carrow Road - Credit: PA

Arsenal’s dominant 5-0 victory over struggling Norwich on Boxing Day took the Gunners to 5 wins in a row in all competitions as Mikel Arteta’s side continue to click into gear.

These five games have come in the wake of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being stripped of the captaincy, and wobbles against Manchester United and Everton.

The Gunners have been resilient, and bounced back impressively, scoring 19 goals over the past five matches whilst turning in exciting attacking displays in the process.

In the absence of their former talisman, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe have each stepped up, all hitting form at the same time, scoring and assisting at will, with the latter doing it off the bench during this run.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (right) saves a attempt at goal by Norwich City's Teemu Pukki (centre) - Credit: PA

Alexandre Lacazette has been the direct replacement for Aubameyang and has helped to facilitate those around him whilst chipping in with two goals and three assists of his own.

Regardless of the opposition, the way in which Arsenal have overcome losing their captain, the dip in form, losing their confidence away from home, and the various Covid issues within their squad, has been impressive and has resulted in Arsenal sitting in fourth in the Premier League table.

With the January window fast approaching, Arteta and Edu will hopefully be working hard to bolster the squad to cope with both African Cup of Nations and Covid absentees, as well as find loans for younger players in need of game time, and permanent moves for disgruntled players.

With Arsenal vs Wolves postponed, a New Year’s Day fixture against Manchester City is next on the calendar, a daunting game during which Arsenal have a lot to prove.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (left) and Norwich City's Adam Idah battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Carrow Road. - Credit: PA

Whilst Arsenal are not expected to win, or even get a result, against the best team in England, and maybe Europe, there has to be some sort of improvement on the 5-0 humiliation at the Etihad earlier this season.

Arsenal have now settled with their new look, younger team, and performing against a side who are better than them is the next step on the journey.