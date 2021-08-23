Jonas Eidevall pleased with Arsenal's win over PSV in Champions League

Published: 2:47 PM August 23, 2021

Jonas Eidevall was full of praise for Mana Iwabuchi as the Japanese international scored twice in Arsenal's 3-1 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven on Saturday evening.

Iwabuchi scored twice for the Gunners after Vivianne Miedema put the Gunners ahead with Esmee Brugts netting for PSV.

The Swedish head coach said: "It’s always easier to adapt to a new team when you are very intelligent, Mana is adapting so quickly too because all of the other players are really intelligent.

"It would be a real struggle for Mana where people wouldn’t understand her passes or her movements, or if they needed a long time to get used to that, clearly her team-mates understand her very well and that shows great intelligence and we shouldn’t forget that Mana and Viv played together at Bayern Munich, which also helps with their connection, even if it was for another team, time spent together is still helpful for us."

The first goal from Vivianne Miedema was well worked from the Gunners.

"For me it is 100% down to what the player decides at that moment, as a coach you can help with the positioning of the players so we can create overloads and situations where we think we can exploit weaknesses of the opponent.

"But the way the players moved the ball, especially in the first half, was amazing to see, they were doing some magnificent things and I don’t think football can ever be totally rehearsed.

"It almost looks rehearsed because it is so quick and the decision making is so effective that you think they have done this a thousand times, but they haven’t.

"They are just really good players and when they are in good positions, they can do things like that."

Jennifer Beattie played quite a few diagonal passes out to Katie McCabe asked if that was part of the plan Eidevall went on to say: "Of course, we select the players for the way we want to play but it wasn’t just about Katie McCabe and Jen Beattie, it goes for all eleven players that were selected that they have the qualities to fit into the match plan."

On the decision making and whether that can help in the next Champions League qualifier against Slavia Prague, the boss said: "I think we have an attacking play that can hurt any team in the world and the way we move the ball to create opportunities, it’s already on a very, very high level.

"What we need to improve, especially against the best teams in Europe, is our collective defence, we need better structure and to be more compact and to have better organisation than we had.

"We can learn a lot from the second half in two ways, one part we basically haven’t worked on at all yet and it’s our collective defending in our own half, there we were disorganised and the goal we allowed was a result of that.

"It’s also totally natural that we haven’t worked on it yet because we need to prioritise at the moment.

"Now we have some time before our next game so obviously that will be one of our priorities that we will work on."

Eidevall was also asked whether Arsenal would have a friendly before the first leg of the Champions League tie with Slavia Prague on August 31 or September 1.

"We have been looking into the possibility of playing a friendly next week, we haven’t found a good fit yet.

"It’s also a matter of whether we play on Tuesday or Wednesday, because that sets the rhythm for our practice, also whether we play away or at home first."

The boss confirmed that Lia Wälti, who missed both games with a minor injury, will be fit for the next round.







