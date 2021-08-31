Arsenal return to Champions League action at home to Slavia Prague

Published: 11:10 AM August 31, 2021

Arsenal return to Champions League action this evening against Slavia Prague at Meadow Park.

With the start of the Women’s Super League season just days away the Gunners have another game to get ready for the big kick-off against Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal have met Slavia Prague before in 2019/20 winning 13-2 on aggregate winning the first leg 5-2 and 8-0 back at Meadow Park.

Vivianne Miedema scored seven goals across the course of the two legs for the Gunners including four in the away leg.

This is the first game at Meadow Park in front of supporters since December when 1,000 were allowed into the home victory over Birmingham City, the only home match Arsenal played in front of a crowd last season.

Leah Williamson returns to the squad after missing the last two matches due to family issues while Lia Walti also returns after a minor thigh injury while Jordan Nobbs misses out with an ankle injury she sustained in pre-season against Chelsea.

Malin Gut remains out with a long-term injury and Viktoria Schnaderbeck is also out with a knee injury that she picked up last season.

Slavia have won 18 Czech league titles, winning it most recently in 2020. They were runners-up to city rivals Sparta last season.

Arsenal have beaten FC Okzhetpes and PSV Eindhoven to reach this stage of the Champions League and they could have drawn Lyon or Wolfsburg but will be happy with this draw however they can’t be complacent going into the tie.

The match kicks off at 7.30 and will be streamed on Arsenal.com for those who don’t have tickets.

