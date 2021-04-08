Arsenal could be without Tierney and Luiz for quarter-final tie

Published: 8:00 AM April 8, 2021

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney lies injured before being substituted during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Issue date: Saturday April 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal could be without both Kieran Tierney and David Luiz as defensive options as they head into yet another big week.

The Gunners will host Slavia Prague in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final tie this evening (Thursday, 8pm) before travelling away to strugglers Sheffield United on Sunday (7.15pm).

They will be looking to bounce back from a poor 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

But the boss will be without both Tierney and Luiz for the foreseeable future it seems as they desperately try to continue their hopes of European football next season by progressing in Europe or climbing up the Premier League table.

“He (Kieran) felt something in his knee. He was in pain so it looks like he will be injured but we don't know how long for,” the boss said.

He also added on Luiz: “We don't know. There a few possibilities on that, being a little more conservative with the treatment or having to go for a surgery.

“We are talking with the doctors at the moment to make the right decision on that but we'll see. He could be out for a few weeks at least.

“It will depend what the decision we take is. If it's more conservative, it will be short-term. If it's a bit more radical with what he needs, it will take longer.”

Since Arteta was quoted Luiz has undergone a small procedure on his right knee which could see him return to action in the coming weeks following a period of rehabilitation.

They could be without a number of other first-team players much like they were in the defeat to Liverpool but Arteta doesn’t want to use that or the international break as an excuse.

Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips (left) and Fabinho (right) battle for the ball with Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Issue date: Saturday April 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

“I don't care who is missing - that's excuses. International break is an excuse and I hate excuses.

“They were much better than us in every single department, they fully deserved to win the match by a bigger margin. I am fully responsible for that.

“The rest, about one player, two players or three players not being available is just excuses.”