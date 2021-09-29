Arsenal continue busy schedule with Tottenham FA Cup quarter-final

Published: 11:09 AM September 29, 2021

Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood - Credit: PA

Arsenal are back in action following the 5-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday in the FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur tonight (Wednesday).





This is last season's FA Cup tournament, but due to "non-elite” football during the winter stopping the 2020/21 competition got delayed and was carried over to this campaign.





Jonas Eidevall has won all seven of his games in charge so far but Wednesday will be his first competitive north London derby as Gunners boss.





Simone Boye Sorensen and Malin Gut are the only players unavailable for Arsenal due to knee injuries with Jordan Nobbs and Viktoria Schnaderbeck making their long awaited return from injury at the weekend from injury as they were named on the bench against Manchester City.





The teams met at Meadow Park at this stage of the FA Cup last season with the Gunners running out 4-0 winners following a stunning goal from Jordan Nobbs and a Lisa Evans hat-trick.





You may also want to watch:

Tobin Heath could be set for her first start after coming on against Manchester City on Sunday following her signing this summer.





Tottenham have never beaten Arsenal in a competitive fixture with the Gunners doing the league double over their rivals last season winning 6-1 at Meadow Park and 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





The sides also met in pre-season before Arsenal got their Champions League campaign underway as the Gunners won 4-0 back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





Tottenham finished 8th last season but have started this campaign on top form like the Gunners boasting a 100 per cent record as they’ve beaten Birmingham City,Manchester City and Reading so far.





Eidevall is expected to rotate his squad and that could see Lydia Williams start in goal and Anna Patten may also get the opportunity to feature from the start.





Nikita Parris is also expected to come in from the start as the inform Beth Mead could be rested.





Lotte Wubben-Moy could also partner Leah Williamson at the back giving Jennifer Beattie a rest ahead of the upcoming matches with Aston Villa and Barcelona in the Champions League.





The game will take place at Meadow Park with a 19.15 kick off time with tickets still available from the Arsenal website the match will also be broadcast live on BBC Four.



