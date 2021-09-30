Arsenal boss Eidevall delighted to have Nobbs and Schnaderbeck back available

Published: 9:42 AM September 30, 2021

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Asmita Ale battle for the ball during the Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter final match at Borehamwood, London. - Credit: PA

Jonas Eidevall was 'delighted' to have Jordan Nobbs and Viktoria Schnaderbeck back in the squad as Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 in the FA Cup.

Arsenal's Tobin Heath (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Jiali Tang battle for the ball during the Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter final match at Borehamwood, London. - Credit: PA

came on as a substitute with Eidevall saying: “I’m really happy to have Jordan back, she looked really good, she shows she is a dynamic and technical player and she is great at pressing and with her reactions.

"It was great to see Viki back from a long term injury, I know she has been fighting very hard so it’s always nice to see the end of a journey like that by giving the player minutes. She has been very professional during this period too.”





Arsenal went 1-0 down thanks to a stunning strike from Rachel Williams.

“I was extremely happy with the response,we changed eight players compared to the City game so we knew there were new relationships on the pitch so to see the players’ response, you can’t ask for much more as a coach.

"We knew at some point we would concede the first goal in a game so it was important to see that response."

Eidevall has won all eight of his games in charge so far Including beating title rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

“It’s a frightening thought, right, because it feels like we are scoring a lot at the moment and we look so threatening in attack but we can be better still and the results are excellent and the way we look in attack sometimes, I still think there are areas where we can improve.”

Tobin Heath and Caitlin Foord came into the team while Vivianne Miedema was rested.

“It’s important because we can talk about having squad depth but it means nothing if the players can’t play.

"The first thing is that they are available, the second is to have a coach who will use them, the third is that they perform when they are selected.

"Going into October with a fully fit squad at the moment is extremely important, it means a lot in training and it means we have options in this period.”

Arsenal also scored from another set-piece the third game in a row with the Swede praising his coaching staff.

“I’m really happy, the credit goes to Leanne Hall and Sebastian Barton who are really working with the team to prepare them for set-pieces so we need to keep that as a priority because it can be very valuable during the season."

On where Arsenal can improve the 38-year-old said: “It is more about consistency, in our peak moments we look incredibly good and we are playing at a very high level.

"It is about making sure that we can keep doing that and make our peak moments happen more regularly.”

Arsenal are now just one game away from Wembley Stadium and the FA Cup final as Brighton & Hove Albion stand in their way on the draw.

"I have no real reaction to that, I haven’t really seen Brighton play yet, I have only seen some highlights so I don’t know much about them at the moment.

"It has been so busy for me, I have just been preparing the next opponent all the time that I have been here and Brighton haven’t been playing the teams we have been playing but any team that gets to the semi-final is going to be a dangerous opponent.”