Arsenal must not fall into the trap of falling in love with loanee Odegaard

Published: 8:00 AM March 16, 2021

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (centre right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Full-time struck at the Clock End and Arsenal had beaten Tottenham Hotspur in the derby.

Despite there being no fans surrounding Emirates Stadium, the bragging rights belong in the red side of north London after Jose Mourinho's failed to successfully park the bus.

Martin Odegaard had a steady start to his time at Arsenal but his most recent two games have highlighted his ability and potential in the number 10 role.

Scoring twice last week against Olympiacos on Thursday and now Spurs on Sunday, the new Norwegian skipper is growing in confidence and is showing his once upon a time ‘wonderkid’ status.

The obvious question is where does his future lie? Real Madrid signed the playmaker as a schoolboy with the intention of a long-term project. He has only played 11 times for the Spanish giants since completing the move from Stromsgodset in 2015.

His most successful previous loan spells came at Vitesse Arnhem and more recently of Real Sociedad. He supplied 18 goals and 21 assists in 75 for the two clubs.

Maybe the issue for Madrid is the profile of the loan club. For Odegaard to be a starter week in week out in the capital of Spain, he needed to impress at Arsenal in the Premier League. The biggest stage of all.

His name is in lights after scoring the equaliser. The exquisite goal from Erik Lamela would’ve stolen the headlines if he was able to resist a red card. Odegaard can only get better after clear signs of matureness and efficient involvement under Mikel Arteta.

Gunners' fans could be in a familiar place of falling in love with a loan player if his form continues. Sure, Odegaard doesn’t mind playing for the third biggest club in English football, but like teammate Dani Ceballos, his heart may lie with his parent club.

It is a bit too early to praise the former Golden Boy award contender in the Premier League with stats but praising his involvement and team play is a given.

The cheeky flicks, eye of a needle pass and superb vision has meant a regular first team slot under Arteta. It’s what Mesut Ozil was required to do before his transfer to Fenerbahçe in January.

Odegaard could sign permanently but as it stands, he isn't here forever. Arteta’s system means a player of this calibre and style must be in the team.