Arsenal ready for a heated north London derby

Adam Perry

Published: 2:25 PM September 20, 2021   
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Saturday September 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

It was just 10 days ago, Arsenal were rock bottom of the Premier League table without a single goal scored whilst Tottenham sat at the top.

On Sunday Arsenal could move above their greatest rivals. 

With the squad bolstered by the return of key players, Mikel Arteta’s team have picked up a pair of 1-0 wins over Norwich and Burnley, showing flashes of what is to come from a full-strength Arsenal. 

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang controls the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Saturday September 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

On the other side of north London, Tottenham have lost their way having fallen to a pair of humbling 3-0 defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.  

At 4:30pm on Sunday, the two battle for the pride of north London. 

You may also want to watch:

Tottenham got the win when the two sides met in a pre-season friendly, although this time around it will be far from a friendly affair.  

Recent form goes out the window. It is about desire, work rate and determination to win on the day. 

Against Burnley, Arsenal showed plenty of these characteristics, surviving a barrage of long balls and set pieces as Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Maghalães and Thomas Partey particularly impressed.  

Those same effort levels will be key to the Gunners picking up a result as they are currently struggling to find their goal scoring touch, instead relying on a strong defence to secure their wins. 

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (left) and Burnley's Chris Wood battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Saturday September 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

Over in N17, Nuno Espírito Santo has endured a mixed start to his tenure, beating Manchester City on opening day but his side have looked unconvincing in each game since.  

Tottenham have been battling against injuries as well as re-integrating their star player Harry Kane to the squad despite his push for a move during the summer. 

Kane has a frightening record in this fixture and is the all-time top scorer in North London Derbies with 11 goals.

He will undoubtedly put Arsenal’s new look defence under fire given the opportunity. 

The past two games have given Arteta some respite, but now comes the ultimate test. Lose and he is right back under the microscope.

Win and the pressure evaporates further, potentially leaving Arsenal above Tottenham once again. 

Arsenal FC
Football
North London News

