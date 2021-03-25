Arsenal take on Tottenham in north London derby in the WSL

Published: 9:00 AM March 25, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Arsenal go to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon on the back of a crucial win over Manchester United last Friday.

An own goal from Millie Turner and a Lotte Wubben-Moy header sealed the three points for Joe Montemurro's troops at Meadow Park, giving them control in the race for the Champions League.

Leah Williamson missed the win over the Red Devils but should be back from injury.

Montemurro said: "She’ll be ok, she just copped a whack on her leg, it was a dead leg and it just didn’t clear up well and we didn’t want to take the risk."

Steph Catley and Viktoria Schnaderbeck remained sidelined with injury and Jennifer Beattie could also miss out once more.

The last time the sides met was in November in the Continental Cup. The game started in perfect fashion for the Gunners, with Miedema putting them ahead after a delightful assist from Little, chipping the ball over the top of the Lilywhites' defence.

Tottenham equalised via Ria Percival, but Foord restored the Gunners' lead. Once more Spurs hit back and brought the game to a penalty shootout as Shelina Zadorsky equalised with two minutes left.

Arsenal won the tie 5-4 on penalties, with Alex Morgan missing the crucial spot-kick.

The game will be available to watch on the FA Player on Saturday with a 3.30 kick off time.