Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal should have 'won' north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville blocks a shot from Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at The Hive. - Credit: PA

Arsenal salvaged a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s north London derby thanks to a last gasp Vivianne Miedema equaliser.

But manager Jonas Eidevall believes it was two points dropped.

“It’s a difficult one because when you look at the game objectively as a whole, we should have won because we created so many goal scoring opportunities," he said.

"The game was similar to plenty of games we have won three or four nil with the difference that we didn’t convert the chances.

"But when you add the context, that we conceded at a vulnerable time which creates a lot of stress and creates belief for Tottenham too.

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs shoots during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at The Hive - Credit: PA

"We had a really poor ten minutes after their goal where we lost control and where the game could have gotten away from us if Tottenham had scored a second goal. It’s important to regain control quickly.

"Then, saying that, we score right at the end and we can’t take that for granted that we have the resilience to create in a stressful moment.

"We look at it two ways, we are disappointed with the result overall but we value the point and the way we were able to regain control in a difficult moment.”

Miedema equalised in the 90th minute after Rachel Williams put Spurs ahead.

“It was a great finish. She created goal scoring opportunities throughout the whole game, on another day she would have scored another," said the manager.

"When you look at it from a loading perspective, she had some time off and that helped her be mentally strong all through the game and helped us get a point.”

Eidevall was asked if the Women’s Super League north London derby is more competitive.

"I don’t know because I have nothing to compare it to but we played Spurs twice before this game and since I came to Arsenal and won 4-0 and 5-1 but they also drew in the Conti Cup last season," he said.

"The crowd was amazing but on the field, we came in with some difficult circumstances and with that and the recovery periods and it was a physical game, we knew all of those things were factors to deal with. I am happy with the performance overall but not the result.”

Jordan Nobbs had a goal disallowed after the referee failed to play advantage in the build up.

“It’s one of those things when you talk about other professionals – if you don’t have any positive things to say I’d rather not comment at all," said Eidevall.

Asked about his feelings about conceding, Eidevall said: “Nobody does it intentionally. We look at it from a broader perspective – we have conceded one goal in the league in the last six games but it’s not like there haven’t been goal scoring opportunities for the opposition.

"West Ham created opportunities too but they didn’t score so we don’t remember them. From a performance perspective we do.

"I think it’s natural when you look at schedules that it’s so tight. You have to remember we played Sunday night, we had to travel, we played on a different turf in Denmark and then we played Saturday lunchtime.

"Of course that’s incredibly tight when you add in travel. When you compare it to the other English team playing in Europe you see it’s a totally different picture.

"We knew it was going to be incredibly difficult, these three games and overall when you look at our performance I’m incredibly proud, but of course we can do better."

He that conceding the goal was "a stressful situation and in a perfect world we would have regained control immediately after scoring".

"We are human beings and sometimes we make mistakes when we are caught up in emotions, but the ability to regulate that before full-time is very important so I’m happy that we did it.”