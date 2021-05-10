Arsenal boss Arteta hails attitude shown in West Brom victory

Published: 7:48 AM May 10, 2021

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Mikel Arteta has hailed his side’s attitude as they put their disappointment at their European exit to one side to beat West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe and Willian sealed the win against the Baggies, and afterwards our manager praised the team’s performance.

“It was a needed victory,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “It took us two days to get through the disappointment from Thursday but we had to show the real attitude today and the desire to win the remaining few games.

“I think we've done that and had periods where we were really positive in attacks. We created many chances and scored three wonder goals. But then as well when we conceded the goal, we looked nervous. I think we should do better.



“After losing, all the time you have to put it right and win because then it boosts your confidence and stops a lot of negativity that can surround the team as well. It's the best medicine to win football matches.”

He added: "It's always the best way to remedy the pain that we had, to win the game, to score the three beautiful goals that we have done, and create so many more chances.

"As well, I think that when we conceded the goal we looked nervous for a period before we got Thomas (Partey) on the pitch to recover some control. Overall, after not going through to the final, it's always very important to win the game."

Arsenal's Willian celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Willian finally scored his first goal for Arsenal in the match much to the delight of boss Arteta who has continued to back the Brazilian throughout the campaign.

"Willian has done it in the past, that's the big difference. He's done it for many years and has achieved everything in the game.

"Somehow this season we haven't managed to get the best out of him. He had some spells where we could see highlights of things he can do and today was a good example of that."

