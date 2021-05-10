Arsenal boss Arteta hails attitude shown in West Brom victory
- Credit: PA
Mikel Arteta has hailed his side’s attitude as they put their disappointment at their European exit to one side to beat West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
Goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe and Willian sealed the win against the Baggies, and afterwards our manager praised the team’s performance.
“It was a needed victory,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “It took us two days to get through the disappointment from Thursday but we had to show the real attitude today and the desire to win the remaining few games.
“I think we've done that and had periods where we were really positive in attacks. We created many chances and scored three wonder goals. But then as well when we conceded the goal, we looked nervous. I think we should do better.
“After losing, all the time you have to put it right and win because then it boosts your confidence and stops a lot of negativity that can surround the team as well. It's the best medicine to win football matches.”
He added: "It's always the best way to remedy the pain that we had, to win the game, to score the three beautiful goals that we have done, and create so many more chances.
You may also want to watch:
"As well, I think that when we conceded the goal we looked nervous for a period before we got Thomas (Partey) on the pitch to recover some control. Overall, after not going through to the final, it's always very important to win the game."
Willian finally scored his first goal for Arsenal in the match much to the delight of boss Arteta who has continued to back the Brazilian throughout the campaign.
Most Read
- 1 Islington reports lowest coronavirus infection rate in London
- 2 Reaction from winners of Islington by-elections
- 3 London elections 2021: Latest results as they come in live
- 4 'Massive stabbing' in Old Street: Man attacked outside Moorfields Hospital
- 5 900-year-old Farringdon market can continue despite opposition
- 6 Labour's Sadiq Khan wins London mayoral election
- 7 Islington election hopeful faces trial on intimidation, cocaine and ABH charges
- 8 Arsenal boss Montemurro picks up second straight manager of the month award
- 9 Sharks and rooftop pavilions: Time for planning laws 'middle way'
- 10 Man, 70, charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir
"Willian has done it in the past, that's the big difference. He's done it for many years and has achieved everything in the game.
"Somehow this season we haven't managed to get the best out of him. He had some spells where we could see highlights of things he can do and today was a good example of that."